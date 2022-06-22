Iman Vellani's Ms Marvel was released on Disney+ earlier on June 8 and will run for six episodes, finishing on July 13. The Marvel miniseries stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Saagar Shaikh, among others. With the episode 3 of Ms Marvel being released on Wednesday (June 22), South Asian fans took to Twitter to praise about the Bollywood songs included in the series. In the wedding scene of Ms Marvel episode 3 between Aamir and Tyesha's characters, the function has a few popular Hindi songs.. Ms Marvel: From Hadippa to Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana; Twitterati Reacts on Bollywood-Style Desi Wedding on Iman Vellani’s Show!

The Hindi songs that were used in Aamir and Tyesha’s marriage function includes "Joote Do Paise Lo", "Hadippa" and others.

Check Out The List Of Bollywood Songs Below:

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! song "Joote Do Paise Lo"

"Joote De Do Paise Le Lo" is crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam. The number is from 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in lead roles. The track is used in episode 3 of Ms Marvel during mehendi ceremony. Ms Marvel: Chinmayi Sripaada Is Elated After Her Name Is Mentioned in End-Credits of Disney+ Show for Guru Song ‘Tere Bina’.

Dil Bole Hadippa! song "Hadippa"

"Hadippa" song from Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Dil Bole Hadippa! is a perfect dance number for any wedding occasion. The song is sung by Mika Singh and lyrics are penned by Jaideep Sahni. In Ms Marvel, Iman Vellani's Kamala and Matt Lintz's Bruno lead the dancing during the sangeet ceremony, joined by the families of the groom and bride. Ms Marvel Series Review: Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Show is a Sweet, Rebellious Coming-of-Age Drama Wrapped Up in Superheroics!

Don song "Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana"

Sung by Asha Bhosle, "Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana" is from Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman's film Don. The number was played during the marriage festivity where Kamala's family members were seen dancing their hearts out.

Guru song "Tere Bina"

"Tere Bina" from Guru is composed by AR Rahman, who also sang the track along with Chinmayi, Murtuza Khan, and Qadir Khan. This number from Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's film also is heard when Ms Marvel shows the preparations for the wedding.

