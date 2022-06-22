Ms Marvel was released on Disney+ earlier on June 8 and it will run for six episodes, concluding on July 13. The episode 3 of the miniseries has shown a desi wedding season on the web show. The most interesting part that got all our attention in the wedding sequence is the use of Bollywood songs in MCU's series. Hindi songs like "Dil Bole Hadippa", "Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana" and others were used. All the cast member including Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan can be seen dancing her heart out, while donning a traditional outfit. Just after the episode 3, fans cannot keep calm and took to social media and started praising this unique incident of using Bollywood songs in MCU. Ms Marvel Episode 2: Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ and Baazigar are Referenced in Iman Vellani's Disney+ Series! (Watch Video),

