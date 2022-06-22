Chinmayi Sripaada took to Twitter and shared her excitement about Guru Song "Tere Bina" being included on the Episode 3 of Ms Marvel. She shared the screengrabs of the tracklist from the end-credit scene, where it mentions her name too. Sripaada wrote, "Tere Bina in Ms Marvel Ep3, Kinda nice to see my name on a tracklist of a Marvel show." Ms Marvel: From Dil Bole Hadippa to Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana; Twitterati Reacts on Bollywood-Style Desi Wedding on Iman Vellani’s Show!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Tere Bina in Ms Marvel Ep3 ❤️❤️ Kinda nice to see my name on a tracklist of a Marvel show. pic.twitter.com/dgcru5oiu0 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 22, 2022

