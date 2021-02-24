If you happen to be a Mumbaikar, then the latest teaser of Mumbai Saga, dropped by the makers is bound to make you go wow. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the movie revolves around the cat and mouse race between the police and a gangster. Starring Emraan Hashmi as the cop and John Abraham as the evil criminal, the twenty seconds glimpse of the movie via the clip looks promising. The movie seems to be a massy entertainer packed with some bloody action. It's Emraan VS John and we are loving it! Mumbai Saga: Teaser Of John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, Emraan Hashmi Starrer To Be Out On February 24; Film To Release In Theatres On March 19.

This is the very first time, Hashmi and Abraham have collaborated for a film. Talking about the video, we feel the actor's swag, slo-mo effect as well as the golden tint (taking us back in time) is the highlight here. The teaser looks violent and serves you a typical gangster drama. We even see a glimpse of Sunil Shetty (Sada Ana). Mumbai Saga Teaser: It’s John Abraham VS Emraan Hashmi In This Action-Packed Gangster Drama! (Watch Video).

Mumbai Saga Teaser:

However, this is not the first time we are seeing a cop vs gangster scene in Bollywood, and all we hope that this one is different from the rest. As who wants a monotonous feel. Apart from the leads, Mumbai Saga also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Gulshan Grover, among others. The movie releases in theatres on March 19.

The filmmaker of this flick has earlier churned movies like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa, Kaabil, Zinda among others. So, how did you find the teaser? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

