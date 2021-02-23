John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga is all set to be released in theatres. The makers have confirmed that the teaser will be unveiled on February 24 and the film will be released on March 19 in cinemas.

Update On Mumbai Saga:

Get ready for the biggest Saga of the year, #MumbaiSaga, teaser out tomorrow! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GxowGofVFL — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 23, 2021

