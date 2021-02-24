As promised, the makers of Mumbai Saga have released the film’s teaser on February 24 and it is John Abraham versus Emraan Hashmi! The action-packed gangster drama is all set to hit big screens on March 19, 2021.

Watch Mumbai Saga Teaser Below:

