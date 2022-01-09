Veteran actress Nafisa Ali has tested positive and has been hospitalised in Goa. She says she has high fever but is doing better. Nafisa posted a picture on Instagram from the hospital, showing her bed number and called it "lucky number 7". Prateik Babbar Recovers From COVID-19, Shares His Ordeal With Virus (View Post).

"Guess what I have ! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa," she wrote as the caption. The 64-year-old actress added: "Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation….#covidpositive." Madhur Bhandarkar Tests Positive for COVID-19; Filmmaker Reveals He’s Experiencing Mild Symptoms.

Nafisa Ali Tests COVID-19 Positive:

Nafisa will next be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film Uunchai. Uunchai is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It also stars Parineeti Chopra along with Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.

