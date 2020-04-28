Nafisa Ali’s Niece Diya Naidu, a Coronavirus Survivor, Donates Plasma for Treating COVID-19 Patients in Karnataka (View Pics)

Nafisa Ali with her niece Diya Naidu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali’s niece Diya Naidu is a coronavirus survivor. On April 27, Nafisa Ali had shared the update about her niece going to donate plasma for treating COVID-19 patients in Karnataka. She had mentioned in her post, “My darling niece Diya Naidu - I am so grateful to you brave child - a COVID19 warrior (living in Bangalore) has agreed to donate her plasma to help cure other COVID19 serious patients.” Diya Naidu has donated her plasma and also shared the details about the process and also shared a few pictures on Instagram. Kanika Kapoor Decides to Donate Plasma after Recovering from COVID-19.

It was in the beginning of this month when Nafisa Ali had revealed that her niece Diya Naidu was tested COVID-19 positive in Bengaluru but has been recovered post treatment. Diya Naidu, who is a dancer and choreographer, shared on Instagram about the plasma donation process. She mentioned in her post, “The blood of a Covid recovered person is taken and separated into red blood cells and plasma. The plasma ( in pic) which is full of antibodies is given to a critical patient.” She also shared how the donors needn’t be afraid of the process. About it Diya wrote, “There is nothing to be afraid of. The normal pain that needles bring and a bit of wooziness. I am fine now and during the procedure was given calcium to eat as blood calcium dips.” Karim Morani and His Daughters Shaza and Zoa to Donate Plasma to Help Those Battling Coronavirus.

Diya Naidu On Plasma Donation Process

Nafisa Ali Says, ‘A COVID-19 Hero Is Back Home After Donating Her Plasma’

There are many COVID-19 survivors who have expressed their desire to donate plasma for treating coronavirus patients. Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has given her blood sample for testing at the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. Karim Morani and his daughters Zoa and Shaza, who are also COVID-19 survivors, had decided to donate plasma for treating coronavirus patients.