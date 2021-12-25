Nagma was really young when she debuted opposite Salman Khan in Baaghi. We are talking about 1990 here. She had an innocent face which gelled perfectly with the role she was playing in the movie. It was one of those commercial movies of those days which dared to address a societal evil. The movie got its due at the box office and Nagma became a star. Since then, she did several movies but nothing could match brilliance of Baaghi which was on human trafficking and forced prostitution. Many who grew up in the 90s remember her and that's why we thought we will talk about where she is now. This Clip of Prabhu Dheva Making an Omelette on Nagma’s Stomach From Love Birds Is Going Viral; See Where It Is Copied From (Watch Video).

Nagma joined Congress in 2004. She had divided her time between politics and movies. Today, she champions for the cause of women welfare as part of the Congress party. She wanted to do something for the country and tried to be the change she wanted to see in the world.

Just for all us fans, here's a recap to Baaghi times shared by Nagma herself.

Jay Borade Ji Cheoreagrapher Maine Pyar kiya did Baaghi too our lovely song Chandni raat hai tu mere saath hai kuch hava sard hai while choreographing the song we watching him then enacting the same @BeingSalmanKhan and me . pic.twitter.com/29aykpoYxT — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) December 21, 2020

We wish Nagma a happy and joyous birthday.

