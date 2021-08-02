A clip from Prabhu Dheva's movie, Love Birds is going viral. One can see him making an omelette on Nagma's stomach in this hilarious video. Interestingly, this is a copied scene from one of Charlie Sheen's movies. Sheen, who is known to play notorious roles on screen, can be seen cooking eggs and bacon for breakfast on top of Valeria Golino sizzling hot body. The scene is from the movie titled Hot Shots.

