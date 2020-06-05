Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Neice Reveals Her Family Didn't Believe Her Sexual Harassment Allegations Because her Mother was a Hindu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo Credits: File Image)

Controversies aren't really ending for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Though he hasn't reacted to his wife's allegations yet, the actor did speak about his niece accusing his younger brother of sexual misconduct. But the reply he had was 'no comments'. Yes, that's precisely what the actor said in his conversation with Hindustan Times. His niece who's married now has accused his youngest brother, Minaz of sexual harassment but she claims the family is least bothered about it. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Niece Reveals Horrifying Details Of Sexual Harassment By The Actor's Brother, Recalls 'He Removed His Belt and Began Whacking Me'.

In her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, his niece has elaborated on how the actor's family initially refused to believe her claims simply 'cos her mother was a Hindu. "My mother is Punjabi and she left us after facing domestic violence at the hands of my family members. She couldn't take me along with her. So whenever I told my family about Minaz chachu, they would tell me, "Your mother was Hindu, we don't trust you'. This happens a lot in our family. I was not allowed to study after a particular point because they feel girls shouldn't be educated. I ran away and got married against my family's wishes. They filed a kidnapping case against my husband and my in-laws," she said. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Alleges the Actor had Multiple Affairs, Says 'His Female Friends Entered The House As Soon As I Stepped Out'.

Earlier she had elaborated on how the accused had sexually harassed her since she was a child and continued doing it till she ran away for her marriage. When she tried to explain herself to Nawaz, he'd simply shrug her saying he's your uncle, he wouldn't that. Considering, the actor is currently staying in his village, he hasn't visited her despite staying so close to each other.