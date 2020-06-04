Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Niece Reveals Horrifying Details Of Sexual Harassment By The Actor's Brother, Recalls 'He Removed His Belt and Began Whacking Me'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Looks like Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not having a great 2020. As it was yesterday when reports of Nawaz's niece (name not revealed) lodging a complaint against the actor's brother hit the web. The girl (now married) has accused of sexual harassment which she had experienced when she was 9 years old. Now, the latest development with regards to the same is that the victim in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife has opened a can of worms against Nawazuddin, his brother, Minazuddin and family. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Niece Accuses The Actor’s Brother Of Sexual Harassment, Files A Police Complaint In Delhi.

The portal reached out to the victim wherein she explained in-detail the heights of ignorance she faced when she revealed about her harassment ordeal. She also blamed Nawaz for paying no heed. "The thing is Minaz gets complete support in the house (Nawaz's family home). He neither works nor earns anything, yet nobody stops him from doing as he pleases, and the maximum support he gets is from Nawaz bade papa. Everyone knew in that house what was happening with me (the sexual harassment), I had told everybody everything, but nobody said a word."

Ahead she also narrated one of the horrifying experiences of her life which will give you goosebumps."One time, when I had gone to Delhi in September 2017 for a family function, things had gone so far that Minaz had come to my room while I was resting at night, playing some game on my phone. My dadi had gone downstairs to meet someone. Minaz had come and started touching me inappropriately, again. I screamed, but he held my mouth, and continued touching me. He tried forcing himself on me, but I kept resisting," she said. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Says 'I am not the only one who suffered in silence' After The Actor's Niece Accuses His Brother Of Sexual Harassment.

"I shouted again, so he removed his belt and began whacking me ferociously on my chest and back for at least 5 whole minutes. He even started pulling my hair and hitting me. My condition was so bad that I took a pic of myself and sent it to the man whom I'm married to now (they weren't married then) and told him to come and take me away or I might commit suicide. He arrived the next day and took me away. I couldn't file an FIR then as I had no identity back then and they'd have quashed it. We then eloped and had a court marriage as I was already 18+" she added. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Alleges the Actor had Multiple Affairs, Says 'His Female Friends Entered The House As Soon As I Stepped Out'.

When quizzed if she was harassed by someone other than Minaz, she replied, "Nobody beside Minaz did those things with me, but they were all responsible for what was happening. However, Shamas chachu (Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Nawaz's other brother) had once offered that I come to Bombay, but insisted that I surrender everything and forget that he's my chachu (uncle). They all thought that since I'm a motherless child, they could do what they want with me." Stay tuned!