Singer Neeti Mohan and husband Nihaar Pandya are celebrating their two years of togetherness on February 15, 2021. And well, on this very special day, Mohan made it official via her social media that the couple is expecting their first child together. Neeti took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures of hers and Nihaar. In the photos, the pair could be seen smiling for the lenses and all excited to welcome a new member into their family soon. Cute, isn't it? Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Blessed With Baby Girl! Virushka Fans Share Congratulatory Posts On The Arrival Of Couple’s First Child.

The pics also see Neeti flaunting her baby bump in a yellow printed short shirt dress whereas Nihaar can be seen wearing a pink shirt and black jeans. The man in one of the photos also could be seen kissing her wife's baby bump. "1+1= 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!! @nihaarpandya," Neeti captioned the post. Congratulations to the couple. Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya Look Splendid In Their Wedding Pictures!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

As soon as Mohan shared this news online, her industry friends and fans started to pour in congratulatory messages for the couple in the comment section. Neeti and Nihaar had gotten married in 2019 and within two years, the due decided to embrace parenthood.

After the news was out, Neeti spoke to HT and explained how she is enjoying this phase. “I am really enjoying now. I am feeling superb, and by God’s grace, everything is going smooth. Our parents are also super excited, so it is all good. Nihar looks after me so much and is really pampering me," she said. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).