Singer Neeti Mohan is one helluva versatile singer, not just in terms of her song choices that range from heart-wrenching numbers to peppy dance tracks to sexy seductive songs as well, but also in terms of how she has voiced songs from a wide range of actresses. And Neeti always aces her tracks bang on. Such is her voice that it suits any and every actress that Neeti sings for. However, Neeti's singing prowess is not just limited to Hindi songs. The lady has tracks to her name in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali languages as well. Nihar Pandya-Neeti Mohan Wedding: On ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Manikarnika Actor Reveals How He Proposed to His Singer Fiancee.

Neeti's claim to fame in Bollywood came in the form of "Ishq Wala Love" from Student of the Year, which led her to win the RD Burman Filmfare Award for New Music Talent. She followed it up with "Jiya Re" from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which won her a nomination for the Best Female Playback Singer. She also dabbled in jazz when she voiced 6 tracks for Bombay Velvet. And ever since, Neeti has amassed quite the many accomplishments. And on the eve of the lady turning a year older, here are 7 unmissable tracks of Neeti. Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya Look Splendid In Their Wedding Pictures!.

Check Them Out Below:

Jiya Re

Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a feel good song about one-self. Well, if you ask us, the song was perfectly picturized on the bubbly and vivacious Anushka Sharma and Neeti Mohan's voice did full justice.

Watch the Videos:

Tune Maari Entriyaan

Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday was a chartbuster number at the time of its release. A hot PeeCee and 2 hot guys Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh wooing her, was the highlight of every party and so was Neeti's voice tht perfectly suited Priyanka Chopra.

Watch the Video Below:

Har Kissi Ko

Har Kissi Ko from BOSS is one those love ballads that one of us must have atleast once found ourselves relating to. Rendered by everyone's fave Arijit Singh, Neeti was his perfect female co-singer, making this song an unforgettable one.

Watch the Video Below:

Tu Hi Tu Reprise

If you think Neeti has only crooned party numbers, then you are wrong, The lady has also rendered soulful romantic numbers not only making us fall in love with her vice but the song as well.

Watch the Video Below:

Manohari

And here's another gem from Neeti Mohan's song collection - Manohari from Baahubali. The song's very high sex appeal, thanks to Prabhas, Nora Fatehi, Scarlett Wilson and Gabriela Bertante, was only amplified with Neeti's secuctive voice.

Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari

Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari from Chennai Express is yet another feel good song by Neeti Mohan. Even though she co-sang it with Sunidhi Chauhan, the song is one of Neeti's best works till date.

Watch the Video Below:

Bang Bang

Once again, Neeti surprised us all by lending her vocals to Katrina Kaif who has a distinctive accent given her British roots. Neeti's voice suited Kat to the T.

Watch the Video Below:

Neeti, aside from being a top singer in today's times, is quite the philanthrpist too. She had collaborated with United Nations for a project to empower women and end human trafficking, for which her single "Udne De" was selected for the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund Project named "Music to Inspire-Artists united against Human Trafficking". She has also taken part in charity concerts like 2014's 'Hum Hain Umeed E Kashmir' concert in Ballia, for Kashmir flood victimes, another concert in New Delhi to help raise funds for Assam Flood victims of 2014. Well, happiest birthday Neeti. May you continue to shine always!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).