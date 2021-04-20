Singer Neha Kakkar says she loves creating content and interacting with fans on social media. The signer along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh will create short content for a social media platform. Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Is Excited About the Upcoming Ramnavmi Special Episode of the Show.

"I love social media. My fans are like my extended family, they give me so much love and appreciation for everything I do, and that's what I love about it. I'm looking forward to putting up videos that can appeal to the millions of people on the new app," said Neha. When Neha Kakkar’s Singing Made Anu Malik Slap Himself In This Throwback Video From Indian Idol Season 2.

"As a creative person, I like to be involved in things that entertain people and spread happiness in general. I create content that I think I would enjoy watching too," who along with Neha has joined the short video app MX TakaTak.

