Singer Neha Kakkar sent out a prayer on Friday hoping everything returned to normalcy again, in her birth state Uttarakhand as well as the rest of India. Neha, who was born in Rishikesh, also posted a series of throwback pictures on Instagram from her stay at Uttarakhand. Khad Tainu Main Dassa: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Latest Song Perfectly Sums Up the Life of Newlyweds (Watch Video).

"Humara #Uttarakhand Sabse Sundar!!!! Hey Bhagwan Sabko Jald Vaccine lag jaaye aur Phir Sab Aakar, Yahan Ki Khoobsurti Dekhein..Yahan Ka bhi aur Poore Bharat ka bhi Rozgar Shuru Ho Jaaye Wapis, Sab Phir se Acha Ho Jaaye Jald se Jald (Our Uttarakhand is the most beautiful of places!!!! God, please let everyone be vaccinated soon, so they can visit the state and see its beauty.. Let avenues of income open up again all over India as well as here, let normalcy return soon enough)," she wrote in her post. Neha Kakkar Shares Throwback Memories From the Time She Used To Be Thin, Says ‘Jab Main Patli Hua Karti Thi’ (View Pics).

Check Out Neha Kakkar's Instagram Post Below:

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Neha's new song has also come out recently. Titled, "Khad tainu main dassa", the song also features her husband singer Rohanpreeet Singh and talks about the life of a couple right after they get married. Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October last year.

