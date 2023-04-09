Popular singer Neha Kakkar celebrated the birthday of her brother and singer Tony Kakkar, who turned 38 on Sunday. The ''London Thumakda'' singer called it a blessed day and praised her brother, saying Tony always made everyone proud because of his singing talent. Tony Kakkar Opens Up on How Sister Neha Kakkar Inspires Him.

Neha, who is known for giving several hits like ''Second Hand Jawaani'' from ''Cocktail'' and ''Sunny Sunny'', ''London Thumakda'', posted pictures with the birthday boy and family in which they can be seen enjoying 'kulhad chai' and snacks.

She shared the pictures with the caption: "Celebrating Meri jaan @tonykakkar bhaiyu's birthday today. What a blessed day, what a blessed family. Happiest Birthday!! You always make us proud, You Genius."