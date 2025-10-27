Indian Idol 16 has kicked off with soulful performances and emotional moments, and one of the most touching stories came from contestant Sankalp Yaduvanshi. Returning to the iconic stage after years, Sankalp who was earlier seen on Indian Idol Junior opened up about his emotional journey after his parents’ separation, crediting his mother for being his biggest source of strength and inspiration. ‘Indian Idol 16’: New Season of Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah’s Popular Singing Show to Premiere on THIS Date With ‘Yaadon Ki Playlist’ Theme – First Promo Out!

Sankalp Yaduvanshi Gets Emotional on 'Indian Idol 16'

“After Indian Idol Junior, my parents got separated. Music was our bond, so I’m still dealing with the grief and trying my best. That journey from Idol Kids to now was tough. He told me, ‘Tu toh meri aulad hi nahi hai.’ I felt broken. My mother, who had always dreamt of seeing me become a singer, now stands proudly beside me. I wouldn’t have reached here without my mother and her sacrifices. My mom never gave up, so I couldn’t give up either, and I want to make that dream come true, no matter what,” Sankalp shared with teary eyes.

Shreya Ghoshal Gets Emotional

Judge Shreya Ghoshal, who remembered him from his junior days, was deeply moved. “Your mother’s smile while watching you made me so emotional. You are her reason to live, and it’s so important for you to do well. I remember how strong your singing was in Junior. I truly respect you for your strength,” she said. ‘Indian Idol 16’ Zubeen Garg Tribute: Shreya Ghoshal and Assamese Contestant Sing ‘Mayabini’, Vishal Dadlani Hums ‘Jaane Kya Chaahe Mann Baawra’ (Watch Video)

Sankalp Yaduvanshi’s Journey Touches Hearts

As his mother wiped her tears in the audience, the atmosphere turned emotional. Sankalp’s story stood as a reminder of how love, determination, and family support can help overcome life’s toughest battles. Under the theme “Yaadon Ki Playlist: Jahaan Awazein Aaj Wali Aur Gaane Aap Wale,” Indian Idol 16 continues to celebrate not just voices, but heartfelt journeys that connect with millions.

