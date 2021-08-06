Nayanthara's thriller Netrikann is all set to stream on Disney+Hotstar on August 13. The official thriller leaves everyone spellbound. But do you know it is a remake of a Korean film called Blind? The latter was released in 2011 and got some decent reviews. The female protagonist in the film Ha-neul Kim had won a few awards for the amazing portrayal of a blind woman and a witness to a crime. ‘Netrikann’ Revolves Around a Unique and Resilient Woman, Says Producer

The plot

The story is about a woman who lost her eyesight and her brother in an accident. She tells the detective that on the night of the accident, she hailed a cab and she believes he is the perpetrator of the crime. Meanwhile, she gets stalked by a mysterious man who is out to kill her and thus becomes a sinister game.

The real deal

There's a scene in Blind that happens at a train platform and that's enough to creep you out for a while.

Where to watch the original? YouTube

The others...

Now Netrikann isn't the only Indian remake of Blind. Sonam Kapoor features in the Hindi remake of the film titled Blind again. The Hindi film wrapped up shooting in February this year.

Fun fact: It's not just India that is remaking the South Korean film Blind. There's a Chinese version titled The Witness and a Japanese version titled Mienai Mokugeki-sha (Blind Witness).

