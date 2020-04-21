Nidhhi Agerwal on Rumoured Ex Boyfriend KL Rahul: I'll Always Be Proud Of Him

KL Rahul, Nidhhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actresses and cricketers is a very commonly seen combination! Even though Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are right now termed as the 'power couple' in this area, there is much more to that. There have been many other successful couples and sad breakups seen. One of them is of rumoured couple Nidhhi Agerwal and KL Rahul. The Munna Michael actress was said to be dating the Indian cricket player. He is currently dating actress Athiya Shetty. However, Nidhii just spoked about him in an interview. Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul Relationship: 'She Is A Private Person, Not The Kind to Go To The Stadium to Watch Him Play'- Says Report.

In her chat with Bollywood Hungama, the B-town hottie said that Rahul is her friend and she is proud of him! She was quoted stating, "I'm still following him (KL Rahul) and we are friends and he is a very good cricketer. He is a Bangalore boy and I'm a Bangalore girl so I'll always be very proud of him."

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Athiya's close friend had confirmed that the duo started dating each other in January. They also sort of made their relationship Instagram official on Rahul's birthday. Athiya posted his picture and wrote 'My person' with an added heart emoji. Even though they have mot officially announced it, the post says it all and the fans are super happy. However, it is also endearing to see that Nidhii and KL Rahul are maintaining their cordial bonding even now!