The interview promo for The RajaSaab, featuring Sandeep Reddy Vanga in conversation with Prabhas and co-stars Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal, has added fresh excitement around India’s biggest upcoming horror-fantasy entertainer. The candid exchange offers insight into the film’s genre, scale, and the elements that set The RajaSaab apart. ‘The RajaSaab’: All You Need To Know About Prabhas’ Film!.

Described as a blend of fantasy, romance, and horror, The RajaSaab promises a mixed bag of emotions set against a visually expansive world. The film boasts grand sets, multiple songs, and a narrative designed for large-screen spectacle. With three female leads playing pivotal roles, the ensemble adds depth and variety to the storytelling.

The conversation also touched upon Prabhas’ on-set persona, with light-hearted moments reflecting the relaxed atmosphere behind the scenes. The scale of The RajaSaab emerged as a recurring highlight, with mentions of its ambitious budget, elaborate production design, and the sheer magnitude of its sets.

Music stands out as a key pillar of the film, with “Naache Naache” being called a “crazy song” and a favourite among the team, hinting at high-energy musical sequences audiences can look forward to. The interview also teased a pivotal character whose entry significantly alters the course of the story, setting up major narrative turns.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga x ‘The RajaSaab’

Notably, the promo gains added significance as it brings together Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga shortly after the announcement of their much-anticipated collaboration, Spirit. With two of Indian cinema’s biggest forces sharing the frame, the conversation has only amplified excitement among fans. ‘The RajaSaab’ Song ‘Naache Naache’: Prabhas’ Upcoming Film Drops Retro-Charged Rebel Dance Anthem Set To Rule 2026! (Watch Video).

Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani. The film is slated for a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 9 January 2025.