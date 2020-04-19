Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul Relationship: 'She Is A Private Person, Not The Kind to Go To The Stadium to Watch Him Play'- Says Report

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, as on KL Rahul's birthday on April 18, 2020, Athiya Shetty made their relationship 'Insta Official.' In a mushy birthday post, Athiya referred to the Indian Cricketer as 'My Person' with a heart emoji. It can be recalled that back in January this year, a friend close to the couple had confirmed to the daily that the two had been dating 'a little before February' (2019) and that they were serious about each other. Athiya Shetty Wishes KL Rahul With A Cuddly Pic, Calls Him 'My Person' and It's All Things Warm!.

And now, talking to BT, another source close to the couple revealed, "This is the first time that they will be celebrating his birthday as a couple, though not physically with each other. Under normal circumstances (if the lockdown wasn’t implemented), the IPL would have been going on. So, unless Athiya travelled to be with him while he was touring across India for the matches, they would have still been apart." ‘Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Have Been Dating for a Few Months Now,’ Confirms a Close Friend of the Couple.

However, the source also revealed, "She is an extremely private person, so it is unlikely that she would accompany him. She is not the kind to go to the stadium and watch him play. At least, not at the moment. This, of course, could change in the near future. Love changes everything." Agreed!! And we eagerly await the day when both Rahul and Athiya scream from the rooftops and confess their love for each other. Did Vikram Phadnis Just Confirm KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's Relationship? Check out his Comments on her Instagram Post.

View this post on Instagram happy birthday, my person 🤍 @rahulkl A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:59am PDT

A few months back. Athiya had told a leading daily, "I know it's your job as well to ask me such questions. I have always maintained that we give so much of ourselves daily and I feel this is something so personal and private – whether it's friendship, relationships or family. That is something I always want to protect. So, I am not gonna talk about it ever." Well, but it doesn't hurt to hope here... does it?