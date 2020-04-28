Nikhil Advani Birthday Special: 7 Moments From His Debut Film Kal Ho Na Ho That Make Us Say 'Haso, Jiyo, Muskurao'!

Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Na Ho (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Nikhil Advani is a meritorious director. He used his time working under the tutelage of the likes of Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra so well that his debut directorial is a favourite of an entire generation. He was even forgiven for making Shah Rukh Khan die at the end of a movie. We are talking about Kal Ho Na Ho. That was his first shot at being a director and Advani did a swell job. There's nothing that we don't remember about it. Shah Rukh Khan Creatively Uses Scenes From Kal Ho Naa Ho and Other Films to Guide Fans on Safety Measures and Symptoms Of Coronavirus (Watch Video)

On his birthday today, we thought we will tell you about some of the scenes from Kal Ho Na Ho that prove what a deft director he is. It will also tell you why we miss something like this from him.

The Diary scene

Shah Rukh Khan confessing his love for Preity Zinta when he pretends it's something Saif wrote in his diary is still the best scene in Indian cinema.

Body shamer gets shamed

There are a lot of things wrong with this scene because Shah Rukh Khan gives the message that if someone loves you, the person will love you from what you are. This after Preity tells her friend Delnaz Irani she will never find a boyfriend if she doesn't lose weight. It's a pity that SRK goes ahead and calls Frankie choosa hua aam and Preity 'Chashmish.' However, it was quite rich of the director to use such a message in a film that has been bashed for its stereotypical representation of homosexuals.

Naina's heartbreak and Aman's lie

This is where everyone had a collective heartbreak, even more than perhaps SRK's death scene. Shah Rukh's lie and Preity's cries still tear us apart.

Shah Rukh Khan's mantra in life to be happy life kyunki...Kal Ho Na Ho

Haven't we said this line in every conversation that we ever had since Kal Ho Na Ho happened? That's enough to tell everyone how close is this scene is to our hearts.

G-U-J-J-U - Gujju!

One of the biggest assets of Kal Ho Na Ho is the comedy but nothing gets better than this song.

Galat ghar Ft. Saif Ali Khan and Raj Pal Yadav

It's funny that every time you end up in the wrong place, you can totally hear the voice of the woman say 'Galat Ghar' in a raspy voice. Advani has given us moments that we live every day.

The what-if montage with Shah Rukh Khan

If you remember the title track before the second stanza begins you get a glimpse of what if Aman didn't have a terminal illness. How life would just be so right and romantic. Thanks for this montage Advani...at least you fuelled our imagination of What if just right. Scroll down to 2:16 and you will know what we mean.

I am pretty sure there will be many who would be pissed that I didn't include Shah Rukh Khan's death scene. Advani was forgiven once for that, we don't need to relive one of the most tragic endings in Hindi movies.