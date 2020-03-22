Shah Rukh Khan Creatively Uses Scenes From Kal Ho Naa Ho and Other Films to Guide Fans on Safety Measures and Symptoms Of Coronavirus (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation and countries across the globe are currently fighting this menace. One of the biggest issues in containing this virus has been that there is a lot of misinformation and fake news doing the rounds thanks to social media. While health and safety guidelines have been issued by and WHO and several other trusted medical practitioners, thanks to Whatsapp forwards and other social media posts, there has been a risk of falling prey to some misinformation relating to this. We recently saw several celebrities taking to social media to inform their fans about the preventive measures on coronavirus and now Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also released a special video. Shah Rukh Khan Urges People to Avoid Public Places, Says 'The Next 10-15 Days Are Extremely, Extremely Crucial' (Watch Video).

Detailing not just the preventive measures but also the symptoms of COVID-19 in a uniquely put together 5 minute video, Shah Rukh sure knows how to simplify things for his fans. The actor in this video, explains the symptoms of coronavirus by giving examples of his popular movie scenes from Kal Ho Na Ho and Chennai Express. Sharing the video, he wrote, "InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!" Kartik Aaryan Shares ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ Style Monologue to Support PM Narendra Modi’s Social Distancing Appeal to Fight Coronavirus (Watch Video).

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Video Here:

InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx! pic.twitter.com/2wfaXPlFVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2020

We have to say, Shah Rukh in one of the most creative manner has explained the guidelines to be followed and hopefully millions of his fans will follow them, now that the superstar has urged them to. The actor has a massive influence on his fans and it is amazing to see him use his position to help create awareness at such a crucial time.