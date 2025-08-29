Amazon, MGM Studios India, and Zee Music Co have unveiled "Jhule Jhule Paalna", the third track from Nishaanchi. Inspired by a timeless traditional lullaby, the song has been reimagined by composer Manan Bhardwaj into a powerful number filled with emotion and drive. ‘Nishaanchi’ Song ‘Neend Bhi Teri’: Manan Bhardwaj’s Soulful Romantic Track Beautifies Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto’s Love Story.

Sung by Manan Bhardwaj, Prajakta Shukre, and Himani Kapoor, the track blends folk roots with a fresh, contemporary sound. What makes it stand out is the way it transforms the soft rhythm of a cradle song into a high-energy, instantly catchy track that stays with you.

The music video adds even more impact, capturing the true essence of Nishaanchi - its grit, passion, and drama. With its striking visuals and mood, the song not only entertains but also gives a taste of the world the film is set in.

Watch the Song:

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, the film is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. ‘Nishaanchi’: ‘My Full-On Salim-Javed Zone of Film’ – Anurag Kashyap’s Bold Declaration for His Upcoming Aaishvary Thackeray-Vedika Pinto Starrer.

Promising a gripping cinematic experience, the story explores the fractured bond between two brothers who walk starkly different paths, revealing how their choices shape their destinies.

The film features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a fiery double role, alongside a brilliant cast featuring Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi will hit theatres nationwide on September 19.

