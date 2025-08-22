Amazon MGM Studios India and Zee Music Co today unveiled "Neend Bhi Teri", a soulful romantic track from Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated theatrical release, Nishaanchi. Composed, penned and sung by Manan Bhardwaj, the song oozes his signature style - intimate, soothing and deeply emotional. It beautifully captures the fragility of love, the ache of unspoken feelings and the subtle shifts that change relationships forever.

Adding to its layered emotions, the film will also feature a second version of "Neend Bhi Teri" sung by lead actor Aaishvary Thackeray, who plays a double role in Nishaanchi.

A romantic ballad set against the backdrop of a love triangle, Neend Bhi Teri weaves tender lyrics with a melody that lingers long after it ends. Manan’s composition balances contemporary sound with desi sentiment, drawing listeners into its raw, unvarnished emotions. Evocative and easy to hum, the track is one you’ll find yourself returning to whenever you want to feel something real.

Watch 'Neend Bhi Teri' Song From 'Nishaanchi':

Speaking about his experience composing "Neend Bhi Teri", Manan Bhardwaj said, “I wanted 'Neend Bhi Teri' to carry the weight of emotions that words often fail to express - the silences, the longing, the hesitation. That is also the soul of Nishaanchi. By singing it myself, I could pour that raw honesty into the melody, so that when audiences hear it, they don’t just listen to a song — they live a part of the film’s journey with me.”

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, the movie is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel and Anurag Kashyap. Promising a gripping cinematic experience that explores the tangled relationship of two brothers who walk starkly different paths, revealing how their choices shape their destinies, the film features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a fiery double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi will hit theatres across the country on September 19.

