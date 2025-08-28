Amazon MGM Studios India’s Nishaanchi is among the most anticipated films of the year, marking the Bollywood debut of Aaishvary Thackeray alongside Vedika Pinto, presenting a fresh and promising on-screen pairing. The teaser has already fueled excitement, especially as the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. ‘Nishaanchi’: Anurag Kashyap Explains How the Title Was Coined and Why the Original Name Was Dropped.

Known for redefining storytelling with Gangs of Wasseypur, Kashyap makes a strong return to his original roots with this gritty crime drama, which is now nearing its release. Adding to the anticipation, Kashyap recently revealed that Nishaanchi is in the zone of timeless classics penned by the legendary writer duo Salim-Javed, who gave Indian cinema masterpieces like Zanjeer, Deewar, and Sholay.

The filmmaker shared that Nishaanchi is his ambitious work and how long he shot for the film, saying, “Nishaanchi is my full-on Salim-Javed zone of film; it has the hero, the drama, and the payoff a film must deliver. I spent 69 days on it, and it’s my longest and most elaborate shoot yet.”

The film’s unique and catchy title has also struck a chord with audiences. However, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed that Nishaanchi wasn’t the original title of the film. He shared, "Initially, the title was Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangilee Rinku, and Dabloo — everyone said it was too long. The story of how Nishaanchi was coined and the film was finally named."

In Nishaanchi, Aaishvary Thackeray takes on the challenging roles of twin brothers, Babloo and Dabloo, while Vedika Pinto plays Rinku. The narrative revolves around Babloo’s deep affection for Rinku, which is disrupted by Dabloo’s arrival, igniting tension and emotional conflict at the heart of the story. Director Anurag Kashyap has expressed that creating Nishaanchi gave him a sense of returning to his cinematic roots, allowing him to reconnect with the raw, unfiltered style of storytelling that defined his early work. ‘Nishaanchi’ Teaser: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Film Teaser Unveiled (Watch Video).

Marking the dynamic acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, the film features him in a powerful double role, sharing the screen with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in significant roles. Backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the Jar Pictures banner, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and penned by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap himself.

Brace yourself for a tale of bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood—hitting theatres on September 19.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)