Bigg Boss sensation Shehnaaz Gill, currently in Sydney, has been captivating her fans with her stunning social media updates. On Thursday (February 20), the fashionable actress posted a series of pictures where she was seen wearing a chic monokini paired with blue denim shorts. The images captured her joyfully running along the beach, radiating carefree energy. However, despite the allure of her photos, few fans took to the comment section to criticise her attire, sparking a wave of trolling from a section of her followers. ‘Maroon Vibes’: Shehnaaz Gill Rocks Desi Style in Melbourne, Drops Stunning Video on Instagram – WATCH.

Shehnaaz Gill Slammed For Her Sexy Beach Style

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill were left divided over her recent bold fashion choice. The actress, enjoying her time at Bondi Beach in Sydney, shared sexy photos of herself wearing a black monokini paired with unzipped shorts. Capturing the moment, she captioned her post, "Ocean air, sun-kissed hair, and Bondi flair!" While many admired her beachy style, some followers slammed her outfit as "unsocial" and "uncultured". Check it out. ‘Ikk Kudi’: Shehnaaz Gill Ventures Into Production With Amar Singh Saron’s Upcoming Punjabi Film – Title Poster Out.

Shehnaaz Gill's Photos in Monokini Paired With Unzipped Shorts

Netizens Troll Shehnaaz Gill for Wearing Unzipped Shorts

Shehnaaz Gill's Follower Calls Her 'Unculture'

Shehnaaz Gill has been impressing fans with her fab Sydney diaries, flaunting everything from a chic latex dress to edgy pants paired with high boots. Indeed, the actress continues to set new fashion standards with her bold and stylish choices.

Meanwhile, workwise, Shehnaaz will next be seen in her debut production, Ikk Kudi, where she plays a pivotal role. The Punjabi film, produced by Raaya Picturez, Shehnaaz Gill Production, and Amor Film, is set to release on June 13, 2025.

