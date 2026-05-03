‘Bhooth Bangla’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar’s Film Hits INR 217 Crore Worldwide Milestone

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Akshay Kumar’s latest horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, continues its impressive run at the box office, crossing the INR 200 crore milestone globally in its third week. Despite facing competition from regional powerhouses and fresh Hollywood releases, the Priyadarshan directorial maintained a steady grip on the audience, particularly during its third weekend. 'Bhooth Bangla' Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy Eyes INR 15 Crore Opening After Strong Paid Previews.

Steady Domestic Performance

On Day 16 (Sunday, May 3, 2026), the film recorded a collection of INR 4.35 crore, showing only a minor 3.3% dip from the previous day. This brings the total India net earnings to INR 137 crore. The film has shown remarkable resilience in urban centres and multiplexes, benefiting from its family-friendly appeal and the nostalgia of the Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan duo. Box Office Breakdown (India Net):

Week 1: INR 84.40 crore

INR 84.40 crore Week 2: INR 43.75 crore

INR 43.75 crore Day 15 (Friday): INR 4.50 crore

INR 4.50 crore Day 16 (Saturday): INR 4.35 crore

INR 4.35 crore Total India Net: INR 137.00 crore

Global Reach and Milestones

The film has emerged as a significant success in the overseas market, adding INR 1.50 crore on Day 16 to push its international gross to INR 55 crore. With an India gross of INR 162.73 crore, the worldwide total now stands at an impressive INR 217.73 crore. Notably, Bhooth Bangla crossed the INR 100 crore worldwide mark within just four days of its release, effectively ending the dominant theatrical run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It currently ranks among the top five highest-grossing Indian films of 2026.

Box Office Battle

The film’s hit status has been firmly established despite stiff competition at the box office, proving its strong audience pull in a crowded release window. It continues to hold its ground against major domestic releases like Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Ek Din, backed by Aamir Khan and featuring Junaid Khan. On the international front, it is also competing with high-profile Hollywood titles such as the Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2. Despite this intense line-up, the film has managed to sustain momentum, highlighting its widespread appeal and strong word-of-mouth among audiences. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ X Review: Akshay Kumar’s Brilliant Return to Comedy With Priyadarshan Wins Over Fans.

About ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar in a dual role, marking his return to the horror-comedy genre. The ensemble cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar. The film also features one of the final performances of the legendary late actor Asrani. After multiple delays, the film finally hit theatres on April 17, 2026, and has since proven to be a major renaissance project for Kumar’s box office standing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sacnilk), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).