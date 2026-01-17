Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Actress Rani Mukerji attended the DY Patil Medical College in Pune to promote her upcoming film 'Mardaani 3'.

The actress had a greet-and-meet session with her young fans at DY Patil Medical College, who were dressed in traditional attire. The girls wore saffron sarees while holding bamboo sticks and a shield, symbolising the bravery and empowerment of women in today's world.

She also interacted with them and posed for the photos at the event.

Along with her young fans, the actress was also seen performing traditional martial art techniques using a bamboo stick.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Rani Mukerji's starrer 'Mardaani 3' was unveiled earlier this week, taking audiences into the chilling disappearance of young girls.

The 3-minute-16-second trailer opened with the return of Rani Mukerji as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is set to "race against time" to rescue the missing girls from the trap of child trafficking.

It drops viewers straight into the grim narrative when Shivani confronts a sinister crime network responsible for kidnapping multiple girls, pushing her to the edge in a quest for justice.

As Shivani continues to find clues, she comes across the merciless, evil and powerful 'Amma' responsible for handling a beggar mafia, mostly targeting child victims.

Driven by the unshakable will to rescue the girls, Shivani Shivaji Roy was seen diving deeper into the criminal world, risking it all to protect the innocent lives.

While Rani Mukerji looks promising in her iconic role, returning with a renewed intensity, actor Mallika Prasad steps in as the lead antagonist 'Amma'. Janaki Bodiwala, who also appeared in 'Shaitaan', plays a key role in the film.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, 'Mardaani 3' is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The film is set to hit theatres on January 30, 2026. (ANI)

