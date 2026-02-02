‘O’Romeo’ in Legal Trouble: Hussain Usatara’s Daughter Sanober Shaikh Files Case To Stop Release of Shahid Kapoor’s Film

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The highly anticipated crime drama O’Romeo has hit a major legal roadblock just days before its scheduled premiere. Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of the late Mumbai gangster Hussain Shaikh, popularly known as Hussain Ustara, has filed a lawsuit in a Mumbai court seeking to halt the film's release. ‘O’Romeo’ Trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s Dark Love Story Unfolds Amid Gang Wars (Watch Video).

Shaikh alleges that the movie, starring Shahid Kapoor, portrays her father in a defamatory light without the family’s consent. The case is set for a hearing at the Mumbai Sessions Court on February 6, barely a week before the film’s Valentine’s Day weekend release.

Allegations of Misrepresentation

The controversy began following the release of the film’s teaser in early January. Sanober Shaikh claims the production mirrors her father’s life and physical appearance but distorts key facts.

Among her primary grievances is the depiction of a romantic relationship between the character played by Shahid Kapoor and a character portrayed by Triptii Dimri (believed to be based on Sapna Didi). Shaikh asserts that the two figures shared a sibling-like bond in real life and that a romantic angle is "absolutely wrong" and "deeply disturbing" to the family.

Demand for Compensation and Pre-screening

In addition to the injunction to stop the February 13 release, Shaikh has reportedly demanded INR 2 crore in compensation for damages to her family’s reputation. The legal petition also requests a pre-screening of the film for the family, appointment of a court commissioner to review the content and stay on any telecast or distribution until the family’s concerns are addressed.

The Filmmakers' Defense

Director Vishal Bhardwaj and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have maintained that the film is a work of fiction. During a recent trailer launch, Bhardwaj clarified that O’Romeo is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Bhardwaj stated that the production team acquired the official rights to the book’s story and argued that any necessary permissions regarding the biographical elements were the responsibility of the author. He further noted that the film contains significant fictional elements designed for a cinematic narrative. ‘O’Romeo’ Song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’: Teaser of Arijit Singh’s FIRST Song Post Playback Singing Retirement Announcement Unveiled (Watch Video).

More About ‘O’Romeo’

O’Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, following the critically acclaimed Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. The film features a high-profile ensemble cast, including Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).