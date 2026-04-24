Annu Kapoor Finally Breaks Silence on ‘Dudhiya Badan’ Comment on Tamannaah Bhatia, Reveals He Meant It as a Compliment (Watch Video)

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Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has broken his silence regarding the controversy surrounding his "dudhiya badan" (milky body) remark about actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Addressing the backlash in a recent interview, the 71-year-old actor defended his comments as innocent appreciation while offering to apologise directly to the actress if she felt offended. Kapoor attributed the widespread criticism to a "language bias," suggesting that the same sentiment expressed in English would not have sparked such an outcry. 'Kya Dhudiya Badan Hai’: Annu Kapoor Vulgar Comment About Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Milky Body’ While Reacting to ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ Song Viral; Netizens Slam His Lewd Comments, Call Him ‘Ashleel’ (Watch Video).

Anu Kapoor's 'Dudhiya Badan' Controversy

The controversy stems from an interview Kapoor gave in 2025 while discussing Tamannaah Bhatia's performance in the popular song "Aaj Ki Raat" from the film Stree 2. When asked about the actress, Kapoor remarked, "Mashallah, kya dudhiya badan hai" (Oh my God, what a milky body she has).

The comment quickly went viral, with social media users accusing the veteran actor of being inappropriate and objectifying the actress. The backlash intensified when Kapoor further commented on Tamannaah’s statement about children falling asleep to her songs, jokingly questioning the age of those "children" and suggesting that even a 70-year-old could be considered a child in that context.

Annu Kapoor’s Clarification on the Tamannaah Bhatia Comment

Speaking recently with Siddharth Kannan, Kapoor provided context for the remark, explaining that it arose during a creative discussion for a show he was hosting in the United States. He stated that his team had suggested "Aaj Ki Raat" as a challenging track for contestants. After watching the video to understand the composition, he felt compelled to praise her performance.

"I saw the video and said she is dancing very well. That’s all that happened," Kapoor explained. He argued that the public reaction was largely due to the use of Hindi. "If I had said 'milky body' in English, there wouldn't have been an issue. But saying it in Hindi became a problem. Abuse in our own language hits harder."

Distinction Between Appreciation and Intent

The actor further clarified that his comments were strictly professional admiration for the actress's physique and did not carry any "wrong intention" or lust. To illustrate his point, he used a luxury car analogy."Even if I have noticed someone’s body, I appreciate the physique, but I do not desire her. I can appreciate your Rolls Royce, but it’s not necessary that I desire it or feel greedy for it," Kapoor said. He noted that Tamannaah is approximately the same age as his own children, further distancing himself from claims of inappropriate intent.

Annu Kapoor Offers a Formal Apology to Tamannaah Bhatia

Despite defending his choice of words, Kapoor expressed a willingness to make amends if his remarks caused the actress discomfort. He stated that he has no hesitation in acknowledging what he said or offering a traditional gesture of respect."If she asks me whether I said it, I will say yes, I did. If you felt bad, I will touch your feet," Kapoor said. Annu Kapoor Makes Shocking Claims About Om Puri, Reveals How Late Actor ‘Betrayed’ His Sister Seema Kapoor (Watch Video).

Watch Annu Kapoor’s Full Interview With Siddharth Kannan:

He added that if a man of his age performed such a gesture, it would be clear that his intentions were never malicious. Tamannaah Bhatia has not yet publicly responded to Kapoor’s latest statements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Siddharth Kannan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).