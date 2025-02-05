Indian short film Anuja (2024), nominated at the 2025 Oscars in the Best Live Action Short Film category, is a well-deserved selection at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony. Starring Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag in the lead and written and directed by Adam J Graves, Anuja breaks your heart to the core. Anuja screams simplicity in storytelling and not just in the milieu. Produced by Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Suchitra Mattai, Krushan Naik, Michael Graves, Aaron Kopp, Ksheetij Saini, Alexandra Blaney and Devananda Graves, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael Graves and Anita Bhatia serve as Executive Producers on the film. Anuja, the short film released on Netflix on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, and will continue to stream on the over-the-top (OTT) platform. Here’s what Anuja is about and what we think of the short film. ‘Anuja’ Nominated for Oscars 2025! Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga Kapoor React As Their Film Secures Spot in Best Live Action Short Film Category.

‘Anuja’ Movie Review – Simple and Beautiful Storytelling

Anuja tells the story of two orphan girls – 9-year-old Anuja (Sajda Pathan) and an older Palak (Ananya Shanbhag) – who work in a garment factory in spite of child labour being banned in india. While Palak dreams big and works towards it, she knows her limits. She has bigger dreams for Anuja, who she knows is smarter and is known as a Maths wizkid. The short film centres around the two girls and shows their world in a glimpse. Mishra (Gulshan Walia) knows Anuja deserves an education and encourages her to appear for a school entrance exam. Verma (Nagesh Bhonsle) is the exploitative factory owner who knows the practical situations faced by the children, and finally recognises Anuja’s talent.

Anuja culminates in the dilemma of the little girl – or rather what she is sure of. It is what every human being faces when taking a big step towards a better life. Should we move ahead or stay with family? Should we leave our real friends behind and make new ones for better prospects in our career? Should we forget the ones who supported us and move on in life, being a little selfish and ignoring their sacrifice or effort for us, or not? The bond the little girl feels with the older girl who she thinks of as her sister is unmistakable and unforgettable. The sacrifice she is willing to make for her ‘elder sister’ is beyond words. But does she take that step or not? That is for every viewer to explore individually.

Is ‘Anuja’ Similar to ‘Slumdog Millionaire’?

The film will remind you of Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire (2008) because of the background it shows and the way it is presented. Another similarity with Slumdog Millionaire is the real-life incredible stories of the lead girls from both films who were belonged to the slums or the streets and experienced Oscar glory. Slumdog Millionaire lead actress Rubina Ali Qureshi, who played young Latika to Freida Pinto’s older version, belonged to a slum area in Bandra East, Mumbai. She still struggled with her family post the Oscar Award-winning film, and is now a hair and make-up artist in the city of dreams. Sajda Pathan, who plays Anuja, is a talent recognised and encouraged by the Salaam Baalak Trust who provide a home to children living on the streets of Delhi and Mumbai. The trust has a connection to director Mira Nair and her Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay! (1988). Sajda Pathan was earlier seen in Laetitia Colombani’s French film, The Braid aka La Tresse (2023), before Anuja catapulted her to worldwide fame with the Oscar nomination. Interestingly, both The Braid and Anuja are about bonding between females who have never met before. Who Is ‘Anuja’ Lead Actress Sajda Pathan? Know the Incredible Story of Rescued Child Labourer From Delhi Who’s the Star of Priyanka Chopra’s Oscar-Nominated Short Film.

A Touch We Liked in ‘Anuja’

The old classic Hindi picchhar touch, as the girls go for a movie to treat themselves after a hard day’s work, with “Udein Jab Jab Zulfen Teri" from Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala’s film Naya Daur (1957) playing on the silver screen in black and white. The film reflects on child labour, poverty, loneliness, sacrifice, and how people in similar situations may help each other instead of fight it out.

Performances and Technical Aspects

All of 9, Sajda Pathan is great performer and child artiste. She may have been a few years younger when the film was made. If guided well, she has potential to become a bigger international actress when she grows up, and bring more laurels to the country. Ananya Shanbhag, 21, is equally good, but her accent and dialogue delivery could have been worked upon, which gives well-to do city girl vibes. Nagesh Bhosle and Gulshan Walia play their parts well. The security guard (Jugal Kishore) deserves special mention for acting perfectly in his role of an empathiser. The rest of the cast, including shoppers Sunita Bhadauria and Pankaj Gupta, floor manager Sushil Parwana and store manager Rudolfo Rajeev Hubert have small parts but aptly played. The cinematography by Akash Raje is effortless and seems realistic and unplanned, but is not. Editing by Krushan Naik and Adam J Graves make Anuja crisp and effective.

Oscar-Nominated Short Film 'Anuja' - Watch Trailer

BTS of ‘Anuja’ Breaks Your Heart

The behind-the-scenes shown in the end credits of Anuja will move you to tears. It is not BTS shots but the children of the Salaam Baalak Trust watching the film starring one of their own. The irony of the tragic circumstances in the film and the innocent laughter of the children reacting to a scene in Anuja is a paradox one doesn’t know how to react to.

About 30 minutes long, Anuja is a must watch on Netflix ahead of the Oscars 2025. It is an Indian film that is sure to win more accolades. The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025, which will be aired live in India on March 3.

Rating: 4.0

