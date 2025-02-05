The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were revealed on January 23. While Indians were disappointed to know that Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light did not find a spot, they celebrated Adam J Graves' Anuja being nominated for the Best Live Action Short Film at the prestigious award event. The movie, backed by Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, stars a nine-year-old Sajda Pathan in the lead role. The short film is currently available for streaming on Netflix. As fans celebrate the Oscar nod, they remain curious about the nine-year-old actress and her background. ‘Immensely Proud’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Backing 'Anuja', Oscars 2025 Shortlisted Film, as Executive Producer.

About ‘Anuja’

Adam J Graves' Anuja follows the story of a nine-year-old who is torn between working at a factory alongside her sister and pursuing her education that can change her future for the good. While Sajda Pathan plays the titular role, the role of her younger sister is played by Ananya Shanbhag. The film delves into the unspoken stories of such children who have to work for a living and forgo education.

‘Anuja’ Nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at Oscars 2025

Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wx0TZIpUen — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Speaking about Anuja, executive producer Priyanka Chopra said, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of the present. Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project."

Who Is Sajda Pathan?

Sajda Pathan, the nine-year-old star of Anuja, has an interesting story of her own. She belonged to the slum and was rescued from the streets by an NGO. However, Anuja wasn't the first film in which she acted. Her acting debut came with The Braid (La Tresse), a French film directed by Laetitia Colombani, where she starred alongside Mia Maelzer.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Anuja’:

Sajda, who was rescued in Delhi by the Salaam Baalak Trust, currently resides at the NGO's SBT Day Care Centre. The NGO was set up with Mira Nair's 198 film, Salaam Bombay! starring Nana Patekar, Anita Kanwar and Shafique Syed. The Salaam Baalak Trust has co-produced Anuja with Shine Global, Graves Films and Krushan Naik Films.

‘From SBT to the Oscars’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salaam Baalak Trust Delhi (@salaambaalaktrustdelhi)

The 97th Academy Awards, aka 2025 Oscars, is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2, 2025. Meanwhile, Anuja is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

