Panga Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Performs Decently in Its Opening Weekend Despite Limited Screens; Collects Rs 14.91 Crore

Kangana Ranaut in Panga (Photo Credits: Fox Star Studios)

Kangana Ranaut's latest release, Panga, had released in India on January 24, along with Shraddha Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D. Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, has Kangana play a former kabaddi player who makes a return to the field after years after her marriage. Compared to Street Dancer 3D, Panga has gotten positive reviews, with Kangana getting enough praise. And also compared to Street Dancer 3D which got 3100 screens, Panga had released to 1400 screens. Panga Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's Sports Film Sees Growth, Mints Rs 8.31 Crore.

So expecting Panga to generate the kind of business that the dance film was doing would be too much. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie collected Rs 14.91 crore over the weekend, with its Sunday collections to be about Rs 6.60 crore. Panga has been picking business based on a positive Word-of-mouth campaign, but for a film that is made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, it needs to do better in the days ahead. Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Entertaining and Moving Film Will Make You Call Your Mother.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet on Panga's Collections:

#Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 14.91 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

Panga also stars Richa Chadha, Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin. This is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's first film with Kangana, while the screenplay has been written by her husband and the Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.