Panga Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut Film Sees No Growth, Earns Rs 18.21 crore

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Panga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Panga's day 5 box office numbers are exactly similar to day 4 which makes us wonder if that's better than a fall. It earned Rs 1.65 crore on both days which took the total to Rs 18.21 crore. Panga started rather slow which affected its run dearly. A Rs 2 crore or more opening day numbers failed to give it a good headstart. The jump on Saturday gave many hopes because Panga has been riding on really good reviews. The word of mouth was pretty strong as well. Sunday saw minimal growth again but the first Monday was dreadful as the fall was almost 40%. Panga: 5 Moments From Kangana Ranaut’s Film That Are Bound To Impress You [SPOILER ALERT]

Panga's fate is in doldrums now at the box office. It's not that Street Dancer 3D which released alongside this film is doing fantastic business either. It obviously took a big start as it had more screens and more buzz around it. But since then it has been pretty regular in terms of numbers. Monday even saw a drop.

#Panga faces no drop on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4], but the overall total remains low... Needs to make headway in Weekend 2, since competition will be limited... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 18.21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020

It remains to be seen how much Panga earns eventually. Despite being an inspiring story, the audience seems to have rejected the film.