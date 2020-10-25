Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a film by Karan Johar starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji gave friendship and love a different definition. The movie was released in the year 1998 but still is fresh in the minds of fans. Not only, the leads but even the junior artists in KKHH created an impact. Talking on the same lines, do you remember the cute silent Sardar boy from the iconic film who used to count stars and only say 'Tussi Jaa Rahe Ho, Tussi Na Jao'? Well, his name is Parzaan Dastur, who is now all grown up and set to take the wedding vows soon. Chatu Mandota’s Hilarious ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Spoof of SRK-Kajol Iconic Scene Is Unmissable! See Viral Video of East African Comedian.

Parzaan posted a pic on his Instagram wherein he can be seen proposing his to-be-wife Delna Shroff amid a picturesque location. "Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for," he captioned the beautiful moment on social media. Parzaan and Delna are all set to tie the knot by February 2021. Too cute to handle! Nagpur Police's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai-Inspired Meme Will Convince You That 'Bohot Kuch Hota Hai' If You Step Out Without Mask Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Tweet).

Check Out The Post Below:

Parzaan's debut film was KKHH, but later on, he also acted in other movies. Mohabbatein, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Haathi Ka Anda, Break Ke Baad, Hai Dil Baar Baar, Hum Tum Parzania, Pocket Mummy and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, are the name of a few films he has been part of. Coming back to his wedding, we now await pics from the D-day. Stay tuned!

