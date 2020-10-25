Bollywood is not only loved by desis, but people across the world equally appreciate the movies, scenes and songs. We have seen so many moments online, which show just how obsessed foreigners are to the Hindi film industry. Adding more to it, a comedian from East Africa recreated an iconic scene from SRK-Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and you cannot miss the spoof! The comedian who goes by the Instagram handle, Chatu Mandota, made a video matching the exact scene from the movie when the characters ‘Rahul’ and ‘Anjali’ reunite, after ages at the summer camp in Shimla. It is extremely hilarious, and people cannot stop but praising the clip, which has now gone viral.

There are many online clips and pics where we have seen foreigners recreating scenes and even fashion from Bollywood films. And Shah Rukh Khan has the biggest followers, for sure. Whether, it is his signature ‘open arms’ pose that no one can ever pull of, or some of his memorable dialogues, or even his dance steps, social media is flooded with videos of people imitating King Khan. A few days ago, a spoof of ‘Bole Chudiyan’ by Indonesian fans went viral, impressing Bollywood fans as just how closely they recreated each and every scene from the movie K3G.

And now it is this East African comedian, whose recreation from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, adding a dash of humour on it has gone hilariously viral. He recreated the scene, where Rahul, play by SRK and Anjali, played by Kajol meet for the first time after their college days. Not only the actions, the individuals even nailed the expressions of the characters from the scene.

Watch the Spoof Video:

The similarity is astonishing! While it is extremely difficult to match SRK’s charm, the video paid attention to every detail from the scene and pulled off really well. We wonder what SRK, Kajol and Karan Johar has to say about the viral video. It is heartwarming to see Hindi movies getting so much love and appreciation from people across the world.

