Nagpur Police's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai-Inspired Meme Will Convince You That 'Bohot Kuch Hota Hai' If You Step Out Without Mask Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Tweet)

Paatal Lok Is Passé, Grih Lok Is In; Mumbai Police Gives a Cool Meme Twist to Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Video Web Series To Raise Awareness on COVID-19 (View Tweet). In a day and age when social media has the kind of influential power that it possesses, is being used for all kinds of awareness programmes, these days, especially amidst the on-going COVID-19 lockdown period. With everyone resorting to entertainment and timepass online, even the Police force of the country has resorted to the help of Twitter to spread some much-needed awareness, debunking incorrect myths, providing the citizens with factually correct news and information and above all, keeping us entertained and aware at the same time with light-hearted memes.

While memes will never go out of style, what has our complete attention captured these days is the various states' Police forces and their entertaining AF memes, mostly inspired by Bollywood and television shows. Jaipur Police Tweets 'Masakali 2.0 Playing on Loop' as Punishment For Lockdown Violators, Witty Dig at Tanishk Bagchi's Remix Leaves Netizens in Splits.

And in their latest such venture, the Nagpur Police took inspiration from Rahul, Anjali and Tina to spread some COVID-19 awareness and the hazards of stepping out without a face mask. From Social Distancing to Fake WhatsApp Forwards, Mumbai Police Dishes Out Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai Memes to Spread Awareness Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (View Tweet).

Check Out The Meme Below:

We all are familiar with the whole Rahul-Anjali-Tina saga. And now, in a subtle warning (that benefits us all), the Nagpur Police advised citizens that 'Bohot Kuch Hota Hai' if they step out without a face mask during the pandemic. And we'd like to say, 'Bohot Kuch Samajh Aa Gaya.' Mumbai Police Twitter Handle Gets Creative, Posts Poetry Using Titles of 90s' Doordarshan Shows to Spread Awareness on Coronavirus And Social Distancing (View Tweets)

Police Forces all across the country have been working tirelessly in a bid to stop the common man from venturing out for anything apart from essentials, in order to keep a check on the growing COVID-19 cases in the country. While it is a lockdown for the common man, its been a constant job or the Police to keep us in check and apart from doctors and nurses who have been tirelessly working to treat patients, the Police too, with their efforts, have been on the frontline fighting the pandemic with complete determination. A big shout out to the Police!