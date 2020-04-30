Paulo Coelho Mourns Irrfan Khan's Sudden Demise With a Bhagavad Gita Quote (Read Tweet)

Paulo Coelho, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Legendary novelist and lyricist Paulo Coelho who is best known for his novel 'The Alchemist' expressed grief over the untimely demise of internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. Coelho took to Twitter and posted a picture of the departed actor and also wrote a quote from the holy book Bhagavad Gita. "A star joins other stars in the sky. Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan in The Same Frame: Fans Pay an Emotional Tribute to the Actors by Looking Back at Their Scene From D-Day.

Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan "Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable." -- Bhagavad Gita," the 72-year-old wrote. The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. Fahad Faasil Remembers How Irrfan Khan Inspired Him to Take Up Acting, Says ‘I Owe My Career to Him’ in an Emotional Post.

Check Out Paulo Coelho's Tribute to Irrfan Khan

A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan “Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.” ― Bhagavad Gita pic.twitter.com/WKaOlgf4bi — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) April 30, 2020

He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health. With critically acclaimed films like 'Life of Pi,' 'Hindi Medium,' 'Maqbool' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema.