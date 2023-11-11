Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran actress Saira Banu and said that her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. The PM took to X where he shared pictures from their meeting. The first image has the two sitting and talking. The second picture shows the two icons posing for the cameras. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Veteran Actress Saira Banu, Says ‘We Had a Great Conversation’ (See Photos).

For the caption, he wrote: “It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects.”

PM Narendra Modi & Actress Saira Banu

It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects. pic.twitter.com/rbfGd0qmH5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2023

Saira Banu is the wife of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She made acting debut in 1961 with the Shammi Kapoor-starrer Junglee. She took the spotlight with films such as Shagird, Sagina, Bluff Master, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Padosan and Bairaag among many other cinematic gems. Her last film was Faisla in 1988.

