Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with veteran actor Saira Banu on Friday. "It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects," Modi said in a post on X.

Banu, the wife of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, was among the most successful actors in the 1960s. She continued to feature in several films beyond that era.