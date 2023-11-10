Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with veteran actor Saira Banu on Friday. "It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects," Modi said in a post on X. Saira Banu Shares Captivating Glimpse of Dilip Kumar's Most Enthralling Performance (View Pics).

Check PM Modi's X Post

Banu, the wife of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, was among the most successful actors in the 1960s. She continued to feature in several films beyond that era.