Prakash Padukone Opens Up on Deepika Padukone Going Public With Depression Battle, Reveals Actress’ Friend’s Demise Influenced Her To Take Up Issue (Watch Video)

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone's journey as a mental health advocate, a path that has inspired millions, was profoundly shaped by a personal tragedy. Her father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, recently revealed that the untimely demise of a close friend was the crucial moment that spurred Deepika to publicly share her struggle with depression and subsequently launch her 'Live Love Laugh Foundation'. Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots for Ad in Bengaluru After ‘King’ Schedule With Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town (Watch Viral Video).

Prakash Padukone on Deepika Padukone Going Public With Her Mental Health Experiences

Speaking on The Something Bigger Show with Rodrigo Canelas, Prakash Padukone shared the family's unwavering support for Deepika's decision to go public with her mental health experience. "We were fully supportive. She came to us and discussed it, and we had no objections at all. If sharing her experience could help others, we felt it was a positive thing to do," he stated.

The Turning Point

He elaborated on the catalyst, saying, "Later, after one of her friends passed away, she became even more determined to create awareness about mental health. That was when she started thinking about establishing a foundation focused on the issue." This heartbreaking event solidified Deepika's resolve to destigmatise mental illness and empower others to seek help without shame. A 2015 report also indicated that a friend's suicide after her return to Mumbai influenced her decision to take up the issue.

Deepika Padukone, who was born on January 5, 1986, is currently 40 years old. She first opened up about her struggle with clinical depression in 2015. She shared her journey alongside her mother on national television, breaking the silence around a topic often considered taboo in India. Her diagnosis came in 2014, a period during which she was notably filming the blockbuster 'Happy New Year'.

The Live Love Laugh Foundation (LLL)

Founded in 2015, 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' (LLL) stands as a testament to Deepika's commitment to mental health. The non-profit organisation aims to:

Create awareness about mental health.

Reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

Provide credible mental health resources.

Give hope to individuals experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression.

LLL has since become a significant force in India's mental health landscape, conducting various programs and initiatives to educate and support.

A Father's Perspective and Message

Prakash Padukone stressed the critical importance of openly addressing mental health issues. "There is no need to be ashamed, no need to hesitate, if you're trying to help somebody. Mental health is a serious illness that people are often not talking about. People are shy, people don't want to discuss it, but at the same time it's a very serious problem. There is a stigma attached to mental health," he emphasised.

Watch Prakash Padukone's Full Podcast Here:

He further shared the invaluable lessons he learned from his daughter's experience, advocating for a holistic approach to well-being. "I learned that mental and physical health must always come first. You need proper rest, a healthy diet, exercise, and ways to manage stress. Everything is connected. People should not ignore signs of emotional distress. If you are struggling, talk to someone. It could be a friend, a family member, a therapist, or a professional. The worst thing is to keep everything bottled up inside because that is when problems can grow," Prakash Padukone advised. Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Depression, Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Prioritising Students’ Mental Well-being in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’ (Watch Video).

Deepika Padukone's unwavering dedication to mental health advocacy, often intertwining with her highly successful acting career, continues to make a meaningful difference across the globe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Something Bigger Show by Rodrigo Canelas), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).