Actor Ranveer Singh has sparked a massive social media debate following the release of a new commercial featuring his father-in-law, badminton legend Prakash Padukone. While the advertisement marks the duo’s first on-screen collaboration, eagle-eyed fans have pointed to a blink-and-miss background detail that many believe is a direct response to critic and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. Kunal Kohli Says Nobody in the Industry Supported ‘Dhurandhar’, Reveals Top Directors Predicted Ranveer Singh’s Film Would Flop.

Ranveer Singh and Prakash Padukone’s Debut Ad

The commercial, produced for the indigenous payment service RuPay, follows Singh and Padukone through various everyday locations, including a gym, a toy store, and a cinema, to demonstrate the app's versatility. The ad has been praised for its personal touches, such as Singh affectionately calling Padukone “Pappa” and a scene where the actor holds a colourful unicorn toy, a nod to his recent life as a "girl dad."

Check Out Ranveer Singh and Prakash Padukone's Collaboration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPay (@rupay_npci)

The campaign highlights the warm chemistry between the two, blending Padukone’s poised demeanour with Singh’s trademark high-energy persona. However, it is a scene set inside a movie theatre that has shifted the conversation from the product to a budding pop-culture rivalry.

The ‘Bhavandar’ Connection

In the theatre sequence, a large movie poster is visible in the background featuring Ranveer Singh with the title "Bavandar: The Tornado." Social media users were quick to link this fictional film title to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who recently published highly critical reviews of Singh’s latest blockbusters, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

In his videos, Rathee had used a satirical fictional film titled “Operation Bhavandar” to argue that the Dhurandhar franchise served as a "well-made propaganda" tool. By featuring an actual "Bavandar" poster in the ad, fans suggest the actor and the brand are taking a "meta" swipe at Rathee’s critique.

Netizens React to the ‘Peak Detailing’

The perceived jab has gone viral, with many fans applauding what they call "peak detailing" by the creative team. Social media platforms have been flooded with reactions. “No Dhruv Rathee was harmed”, wrote one user, referencing Singh’s character in the Dhurandhar series.“This is such a meta joke. Bhavandar directed by Dhruv Rathee was funny, but this is next level,” another commented.

While some viewers view the poster as a clever marketing stunt, others remain divided on whether the inclusion was an intentional "roast" or a coincidental play on words.

Netizens React to Ranveer Singh-Prakash Padukone's Ad

(Photo Credits: Instagram, YouTube)

The ‘Dhurandhar’ Controversy

The tension stems from the unprecedented success of the Dhurandhar franchise, which recently became the first Indian film series to cross the ₹3,000-crore mark at the global box office. Despite its commercial dominance, the films have faced scrutiny from critics like Rathee, who claim the narratives are politically motivated. Dhruv Rathee SLAMS Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’, Calls It ‘BJP’s Most Expensive Election Advertisement’.

Neither Ranveer Singh nor the ad’s producers have officially commented on the "Bavandar" poster. However, the buzz has significantly amplified the commercial's reach, keeping both the actor and the YouTuber at the centre of the national conversation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).