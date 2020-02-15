Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Monochrome Valentine's Day Photo Series Captures Love Beautifully!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are here to make hearts flutter once again! The global icon and her singer-husband have probably celebrated their Valentine's Day 2020 with much love as we can clearly see it through the pictures! Nick shared a bunch of monochrome snaps which screams 'mush' and they are indeed that pretty! He captioned it as 'My Valentine' and nothing more descriptive! Priyanka Chopra Shares a Throwback Picture from Her Miss World Win With a Girl Power Message (See Pic).

In the picture, we can see PeeCee wearing a polka dotted jumpsuit. As usual, she looked gorgeous in it. She styled her hair in loose beach waves and sported a dash of bold shaded lipstick. On the other hand, NJ looked 'Cool' all suited up for his beautiful valentine. Check out the series of snaps below.

View this post on Instagram My Valentine. ♥️ A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Feb 15, 2020 at 4:03am PST

Earlier, the Fashion actress shared a goofy and cute video of Nick and hers staright from Milan. They were here on February 14 for the Jonas Brothers' concert. But every Jonas Bros fan knows that they love the headbanging ritual on Bollywood track just before the show begins. Here too Nick grooved on the song "Aankh Maarey" from Simmba. He shared this on social media and wrote, "Pre show dance party with my forever valentine." Well, one thing is for sure that the sweet couple never misses to give some serious couple goals, be it at red carpet events or during their personal holidays! They are soon set to also present a sangeet ceremony together so wait for it!