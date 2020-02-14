Priyanka Chopra Shares a Throwback Picture from Her Miss World Win With a Girl Power Message (See Pic)

Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture of her Miss World days (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' success story is indeed one of the most inspirational ones. The actress has grown from strength to strength and from turning Miss World to starring in Bollywood films and then taking Hollywood by storm, PeeCe has done it all. What's even more amazing is that Priyanka turned Miss World at the age of just 18. It's going to be almost 20 years since she won the crowned title and it looks like Priyanka recently took a trip down memory lane as she shared a throwback picture from her Miss World days. Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra Says She Won't Be Attending the 92nd Academy Awards, Asks Fans to Vote for Her Throwback Red Carpet Looks.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from her Miss World days, where she's seen posing wearing the Miss World crown and the sash. The Sky Is Pink star looks gorgeous and we love the innocence that is clearly visible on her face given that she's just 18 and has won one of the biggest titles. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote,"#TBT Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium...the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig."Priyanka Chopra's Mother Stands By Her Grammys 2020 Dress, Says 'It's Her Body, She Can Do Whatever She Wants'.

Check Out Priyanka's Post Here:

The picture has obviously won the attention of her fans who can't get over how pretty she looks. Apart from her fans, Priyanka's friends and colleagues from the industry including the likes of Elisabeth Chambers, Octavia Spencer also commented on the picture, not just appreciating her picture but also her inspiring message. We bet you are going to love this picture too!