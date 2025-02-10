Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared glimpses of priceless moments from PeeCee's brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding on social media. Flaunting her looks from the various functions of the wedding, the Barfi actress wrote on her IG, "Bhai ki shaadi but also Fashion #SidNee", along with a red heart emoji. Nick Jonas commented on the post, "Wow. Just wow. Gorgeous." ‘Darling’ Priyanka Chopra Brings the House Down With Her Dance Moves at Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra attended the wedding in a custom turquoise blue Manish Malhotra lehenga. Before that, she opted for a midnight blue Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga for the sangeet ceremony. For the mehndi, the diva rocked a Rahul Mishra corset lehenga gown. Priyanka Chopra went for an elegant yellow kurti and lehenga look for the haldi ceremony. The groom's sister was seen dressed in a rust-orange sleeveless kurti, with gold palazzo pants and embroidered organza dupatta for one of the pre-wedding functions. The former beauty queen slayed every look at her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding.

Priyanka Chopra's Style for SidNee Wedding Festivities

Along with PeeCee, Jiju Nick Jonas also used his Instagram handle and shared a few precious moments from the wedding. The post included glimpses from the sangeet night, the varmala ceremony, the pheras, and the post-wedding rituals. The American singer and actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "A quick trip to India to witness the beautiful union of these two wonderful humans. Congratulations to my brother in law @siddharthchopra89 and my new sister in law @neelamupadhyaya wishing you a lifetime of happiness. So blessed our family continues to grow @priyankachopra." PeeCee reacted to the post with a love-eyed and a red heart emoji. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Twin in Navy Blue Ethnic Wear at Siddharth Chopra's Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video).

The Jonas' At SidNee Wedding

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen actively participating in every ritual of the wedding. The Fashion actress was seen helping the bride Neelam Upadhyaya as she walked towards the stage. The stunner also escorted her brother Siddharth Chopra to the mandap. Just like PeeCee, Jiju Nick Jonas also performed all his duties as the brother-in-law according to the desi traditions. He was seen carrying a pooja ki thali with a varmala in it for the bride and groom.

