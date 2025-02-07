Priyanka Chopra once again proved why she is the life of every celebration! The global icon set the stage on fire with her electrifying dance performance at the sangeet ceremony of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, and his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya. A video from the grand pre-wedding event has surfaced online, showing Priyanka dazzling the crowd with her energetic moves. Dressed in a blue lehenga, Priyanka set the stage on fire as she grooved to her hit Bollywood song “Darling” from 7 Khoon Maaf. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Twin in Navy Blue Ethnic Wear at Siddharth Chopra's Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra’s Performance at SidNee’s Sangeet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIGH ON PERSONA MAGAZINE (@highonpersonamagazine)

