Priyanka Chopra says that Sonu Sood has inspired. Well, Sonu Sood has inspired pretty much everyone in this pandemic with his relentless work towards helping migrant workers reach their homes. His philanthropic work during the time of crisis has shown us what people with influence can do. Recently, he made headlines again when he gifted a tractor to a farmer in Madanapalle. Sonu Sood Breaks Down on The Kapil Sharma Show As Migrant Workers Express Their Gratitude (Watch Video).

A video of the farmer ploughing the fields with his two daughters had gone viral. Reacting to the clip, Sonu said, "By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed,"

Priyanka has started a new thing on social media where she shares the stories that inspired her in the week gone by. Sharing Sonu's story, Priyanka wrote, "After helping so many people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in India, actor @SonuSood recently sent a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh who didn’t have money to rent an ox to plough his field. Proud of all the amazing work you’re doing Sonu."

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Tweet Here:

After helping so many people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in India, actor @SonuSood recently sent a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh who didn’t have money to rent an ox to plough his field. Proud of all the amazing work you're doing Sonu. 🙌 https://t.co/Y16dNV1ymu — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 1, 2020

Reacting to her post, Sonu wrote, "Thank you so much Priyanka for all the encouraging words. Means a lot @priyankachopra"

Thank you so much Priyanka for all the encouraging words. Means a lot ❤️🙏 @priyankachopra https://t.co/Fu4xHsxz5D — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 1, 2020

Priyanka also talked about Michelle Obama's podcast, Asma Sheikh - a 17-year-old street dweller from Mumbai passed her Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Ramy - the first Muslim American sitcom to score an Emmy nomination, Breonna Taylor, new tiger sighting in Thailand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).