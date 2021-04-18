Actor Kabir Bedi announced on Saturday that actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas would launch his autobiography Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor on April 19. The launch will take place virtually as Priyanka will join Kabir from London. Kabir made the announcement on Instagram, uploading a launch poster. Kabir Bedi’s Memoir to Be Out in April 2021, Actor Says ‘I’ve Poured My Heart into This Book and I’ve Told It with Raw Emotional Honesty’.

"THRILLED TO BITS!!! @PriyankaChopra is officially launching my book "Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor" on 19 April, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. IST," he captioned the poster. "Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor" is about the highs and lows of Kabir Bedi's professional and personal life, in Bollywood, Hollywood and Europe. Kabir Bedi on His Upcoming Autobiography: I Think People Will Get a Good Sense of Me as a Person.

Check Out Kabir Bedi's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Bedi (@ikabirbedi)

The book promises to talk of his tumultuous relationships, his deep loves and lingering losses, why his beliefs have changed, his wrenching setbacks, and how he made India proud. It is pitched as a story of his making, breaking and re-making as a man.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2021 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).